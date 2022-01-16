DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the December 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE DSL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 640,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,126. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.