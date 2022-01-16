Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.12 Million

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $364.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.91 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $389.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. 647,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,984. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

