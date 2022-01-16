Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -7.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $791.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.