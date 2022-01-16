Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSTZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 51,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,502. Distell Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

Get Distell Group alerts:

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.