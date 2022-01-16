Digix Gold Token Price Hits $25.81 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $25.81 or 0.00059904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $9,408.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 77.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

