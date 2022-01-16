DIGG Hits Market Cap of $20.38 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and $155,952.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $40,519.90 or 0.94015656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.04 or 0.07719519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.13 or 0.99366641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

