Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.31 ($75.36).

Shares of DPW opened at €54.13 ($61.51) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

