Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $369.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $371.54 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.