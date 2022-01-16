Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $122.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

