Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,825 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

