Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,098 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Redfin worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $222,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,814 shares of company stock worth $6,659,776. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $32.41 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

