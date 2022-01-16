Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Grid Dynamics worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,525,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 91,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 147,392 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

