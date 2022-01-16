Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 337,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Tenneco worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
