Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 337,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Tenneco worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

