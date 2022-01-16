Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $127.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $118.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

