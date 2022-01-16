Desjardins Increases Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$14.25

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

CTSDF opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

