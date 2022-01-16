Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($48.05).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($38.69) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

LON DLN traded up GBX 19 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,447 ($46.79). The company had a trading volume of 182,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,585. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,062 ($41.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.26). The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,395.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,505.42.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

