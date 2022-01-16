Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($48.05).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($38.69) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

LON DLN traded up GBX 19 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,447 ($46.79). The company had a trading volume of 182,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,585. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,062 ($41.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($52.26). The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,395.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,505.42.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

