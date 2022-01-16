Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.30

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 1270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DWVYF. Panmure Gordon raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.