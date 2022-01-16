Dero (DERO) Price Tops $10.68 on Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Dero has a total market cap of $118.87 million and $411,812.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $10.68 or 0.00024728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,204.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.96 or 0.07744446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00337125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.98 or 0.00898001 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00075553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00502436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,126,771 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

