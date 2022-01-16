Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 152.6% in December

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 17,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
