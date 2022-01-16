Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Up 152.6% in December

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 17,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 133,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

