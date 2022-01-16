DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.87 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and $2.78 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.04 or 0.07719519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.13 or 0.99366641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

