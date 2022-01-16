DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $587,382.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $587,382.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00073317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07704335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,120.04 or 1.00046874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008303 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,092,592 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

