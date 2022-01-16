Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $123.57 million, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $149.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.