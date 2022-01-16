DDKoin (DDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,529.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. DDKoin has a market cap of $349,197.14 and $39,529.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00201325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009940 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006745 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004799 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001002 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

