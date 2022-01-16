Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. 497,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,525. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

