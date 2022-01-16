Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.83. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 7,733 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $383,300. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.