Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Up 4,551.2%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s share price shot up 4,551.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27). 1,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £73.67 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.10.

About Danakali (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.