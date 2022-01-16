Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRC opened at $4.36 on Friday. Dakota Territory Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

