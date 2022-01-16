Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.46 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $170,184.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $229.13 or 0.00531787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011217 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00080207 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,839 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

