CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.37.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,817,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,800,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 277,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

