CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $22.22 on Thursday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

