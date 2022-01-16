Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Down 58.0% in December

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cuentas during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cuentas by 126.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 53,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cuentas alerts:

CUEN stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.