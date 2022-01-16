Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Crypto 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DAOOU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Crypto 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DAOOU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

