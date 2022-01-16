Crust Network Hits Market Cap of $28.23 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.22 or 0.00021236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

