Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

