Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $246.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.56.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.