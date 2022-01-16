Critical Comparison: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Telos has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telos and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 5.06 $1.69 million ($0.51) -26.76 Parsons $3.92 billion 0.86 $98.54 million $0.54 61.24

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67% Parsons 1.54% 8.05% 3.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telos and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 5 0 2.71 Parsons 1 5 0 0 1.83

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 111.41%. Parsons has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Parsons.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through following business segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

