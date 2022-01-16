Critical Comparison: Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) vs. Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Novo Integrated Sciences and Electricité de France, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Electricité de France 2 0 5 0 2.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Electricité de France’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.76 -$4.46 million N/A N/A Electricité de France $78.85 billion 0.41 $742.49 million N/A N/A

Electricité de France has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Electricité de France’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -47.95% -12.59% -10.04% Electricité de France N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electricité de France beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

