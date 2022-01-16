CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 1.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 667,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in CRH by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 110,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $53.21 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

