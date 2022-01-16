Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 334.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.