Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 334.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.89.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
