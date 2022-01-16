Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,920,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $104.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.