Creative Planning Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000.

IEUR stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

