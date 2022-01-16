Creative Planning Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

