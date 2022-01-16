Creative Planning Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $270.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.68. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.52 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

