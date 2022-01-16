Creative Planning Acquires 1,410 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.44.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $668.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

