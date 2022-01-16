Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Crane worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $106.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Crane Co. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

