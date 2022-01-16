Craig Brown Sells 45,900 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,124,208.72.

Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Craig Brown sold 12,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$4.80 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.5726147 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

