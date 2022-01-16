Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBRL. Truist cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.