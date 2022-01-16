CPChain Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $910,939.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00319990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016489 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.