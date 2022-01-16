CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $$17.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. CP ALL Public has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

