Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.22 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $879.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.83%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

